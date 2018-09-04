Football

Brazilian Ronaldo becomes majority stake holder of Real Valladolid

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Brazil legend Ronaldo
Bengaluru, September 4: Former Brazil superstar Ronaldo has become the majority owner of Real Valladolid after splashing out £27million for a share of the club.

The Brazil legend purchased a 51 per cent stake in the La Liga side on Monday (September 3).

The two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo, 41, bought the shares from Valladolid president Carlos Suarez, who will keep his position at the club.

The former Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC and Inter Milan star has invited fans to help him develop Valladolid, currently 16th in La Liga, into a Spanish giant.

Read More: Ronaldo to buy majority stake of La Liga club

Ronaldo, who will be chairman of the board of directors, said: "I have gone through many stages in my training in football to prepare myself. Football is a passion.

"We have the best resources to meet our goals, goals that are not going to stay here because we want to grow to achieve our dreams.

"This new management will be defined by four words: competitiveness, transparency, revolution and social.

"I assure you that you will find me as a lover of Castilla-Leon, Valladolid and Real Valladolid.

"We want to form the best possible team to compete and report clearly our management. There will be a clear social content in all our actions.

"I want everyone to form this club and invite the fans to participate in this project. Give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and hopes. I want you to be part of the present and future of Real Valladolid."

Suarez added: "Ronaldo acquired 51 per cent of the shares in a personal capacity. It was at the end of July when we started talking.

"It was not an economic issue, but now Valladolid can play in other leagues, Ronaldo puts us on the map now.

"I thought it was the best for the club, and that's what I bet, you'll see that it's the ideal option for Valladolid.

"I welcome you to your home."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 10:57 [IST]
