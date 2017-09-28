BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti to quit Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, September 28: Carlo Ancelotti is all set to step down from the role of Bayern Munich coach following the German club's 0-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
It was Bayern's biggest defeat in the Champions League group stage in 21 years, reported ESPN.
Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had warned of consequences following the defeat, and the Bayern top brass had called for a review meeting on Thursday (September 28) to discuss Ancelotti's future and the team's recent performance.
Bayern assistant coach Willy Sagnol could reportedly take over from Ancelotti, who replaced Pep Guardiola as coach in 2016.
Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the role. Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann is also on the running.
Ancelotti won the Bundesliga title in his debut season at Bayern, but saw his side knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarterfinal stage and by Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal semifinals.
A slow start to the new Bundesliga season has seen Bayern lose one and draw one of their opening six games to leave them third in the table.