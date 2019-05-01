Football

BREAKING NEWS: Casillas suffers heart attack

By Opta
Iker Casillas

Porto, May 1: Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during training on Wednesday (May 1) but is recovering in hospital, the club have confirmed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
