BREAKING NEWS: Ederson signs new five-year Man City contract

By Daniel Lewis

London, Sept. 1: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

The Brazil international is into his fifth season with City and is now under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ederson has been a regular under Pep Guardiola since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in June 2017, making 195 appearances for the club in total.

He has kept 94 clean sheets and won every domestic honour available, a haul that includes three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 17:00 [IST]
