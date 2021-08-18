Football
BREAKING NEWS: Juventus sign Italy midfielder Locatelli for initial €25m

By Peter Thompson

Turin, Aug 18: Juventus have completed the signing of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri have paid an initial €25million, plus add-ons that could be worth a further €12.5m, to land the 23-year-old on a five-year deal.

Locatelli scored twice against Switzerland and made five appearances in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Juve vice president Pavel Nedved revealed at the start of this month that the Turin giants had made what they considered to be an "appropriate offer" for Locatelli and they have now got their man.

Locatelli had the second best goals-per-90-minute ratio of any Italy player (0.66) in Euro 2020 after Matteo Pessina (0.95).

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 22:30 [IST]
