BREAKING NEWS: Neymar signs new PSG deal as he commits until 2025

By Peter Thompson

Paris, May 8: Neymar has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain by extending his contract until 2025.

The Brazil forward joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona on a five-year deal at a world-record cost of €222million in August 2017.

Neymar had been linked with a return to Barca, but the 29-year-old has now firmly committed to PSG, who announced his new deal on Saturday afternoon.

L'Equipe reported that the former Santos star's new terms will see him earn €30m (£26m) per season in the French capital.

Full Time: NAN 3 - 0 BOR
Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
