Wales 1-1 Belgium: Johnson gets Dragons off the mark in Nations League

Substitute Brennan Johnson struck late on to get Wales off the mark in the Nations League with their first point in a deserved 1-1 draw against Belgium.
The Red Devils have often struggled against Wales in recent times, namely at Euro 2016 when losing at the quarter-final stage, and they were again frustrated on Saturday (June 11).
Youri Tielemans' 50th-minute strike looked as though it would prove enough for Belgium, who were without the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku in Cardiff.
But Wales, who had an early Ethan Ampadu strike contentiously ruled out by VAR, equalised in the 86th minute through Johnson's effort to leave the visitors frustrated.
Ampadu thought he had put Wales ahead inside five minutes through his first international goal – a powerful drive that flashed past Koen Casteels – only for VAR to intervene.
After a long check, the officials adjudged Joe Rodon was in an offside position in the build-up to Ampadu firing a loose ball in the box from a corner into the back of the net.
Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts failed to test Casteels from close range, while an even better chance went begging for Leandro Trossard when turning wide with the goal gaping.
Belgium took just five minutes of the second half to find a way through, however, as Tielemans linked up with Michy Batshuayi and found the bottom-right corner from 18 yards.
Wales' hopes of snatching a leveller appeared to be dented when Bale was taken off in the 73rd minute, but replacement Johnson proved an inspired change.
The Nottingham Forest winger tucked home after being played in by fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey, the goal allowed to stand after another VAR check for offside.
What does it mean? Belgium miss chance to close gap on Netherlands
Wales have made a habit of frustrating Belgium over the past decade, the Dragons now losing just one of their past eight encounters.
The draw was well deserved on the basis of the game's chances, too, as Wales finished with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.57, compared to 1.09 for their opponents.
Belgium remain three points behind Group A4 leaders Netherlands, who were held 2-2 by Poland, while Wales stay bottom and are three points adrift of the latter.
Brennan to the rescue
With star man Bale's minutes being cleverly managed by Rob Page during this international window, Johnson was given a chance to impress for the final 20 minutes or so.
He more than did that by finding the net from one of Wales' 14 attempts at the Cardiff City Stadium - six more than Belgium managed.
Michy makes his mark
Tielemans had earlier opened the scoring for Belgium with a well-taken strike, and Batshuayi deserves credit for his part in the build-up.
With this latest assist, the Chelsea striker has been involved in seven goals for Belgium in the Nations League, a tally that only Lukaku (11) and Kevin De Bruyne (8) can better.
What's next?
Wales travel to Rotterdam on Tuesday (June 14) to take on the Netherlands, while Belgium are away in Poland on the same day.