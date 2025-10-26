Football Brentford Triumphs Over Liverpool In Thrilling 3-2 Match Amidst Champions' Struggles In a gripping match, Brentford defeated Liverpool 3-2, marking the champions' fourth consecutive Premier League loss. Key moments included a penalty awarded after VAR review and Mohamed Salah's late goal that offered little consolation. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Liverpool suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, falling 3-2 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford's strategy of long throws troubled Liverpool's defence, leading to an early goal. Michael Kayode's throw was flicked by Kristoffer Ajer, allowing Dango Ouattara to score acrobatically. Liverpool had chances but failed to capitalise, and Brentford extended their lead before halftime.

Brentford's second goal came from Mikkel Damsgaard's precise pass that set up Kevin Schade for a one-on-one finish. Liverpool managed to pull one back just before the break when Milos Kerkez converted Conor Bradley's cross. Despite protests from Brentford regarding the timing of the half-time whistle, the goal stood.

In the second half, Brentford continued their assault. Virgil van Dijk's challenge on Ouattara was initially ruled a free-kick outside the box by referee Tim Robinson, who replaced Simon Hooper at halftime due to injury. However, a VAR review overturned this decision, awarding Brentford a penalty which Igor Thiago successfully converted.

Mohamed Salah returned to Liverpool's starting lineup after being benched midweek against Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored in the 89th minute with a brilliant touch and finish, giving Liverpool hope. However, he missed a crucial chance to equalise during stoppage time.

With this defeat, Liverpool ended Saturday in sixth place and risked falling further behind by weekend’s end. The loss marked their fourth league defeat this season, matching last season’s total losses. This is their first four-game losing streak since February 2021.

Brentford's Impressive Record

Brentford have now won three out of nine matches against reigning Premier League champions since joining the competition. Only Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City boast better win percentages in such encounters. Brentford have also scored eight goals from throw-ins this season, more than any other team.

Liverpool join Leicester City (2016-17), themselves (2020-21), and Manchester City (last season) as reigning champions losing four straight games. Those teams finished 12th and third twice respectively in those seasons.

Salah’s late goal was merely consolation but brought him close to personal milestones: one goal shy of 250 for Liverpool and nearing Frank Lampard’s record for Premier League goal involvements with one club.