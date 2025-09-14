Football Brentford's Fabio Carvalho Scores Late Equaliser To Secure 2-2 Draw Against Chelsea In an exciting west London derby, Brentford's Fabio Carvalho scored a last-minute equaliser, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea. The match featured key moments from both teams, including goals from Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

In a thrilling west London derby, Fabio Carvalho's late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Brentford against Chelsea. Moises Caicedo had put Chelsea ahead with a powerful strike in the 85th minute, turning the game around after Cole Palmer's earlier goal cancelled out Kevin Schade's opener. The match ended dramatically when Carvalho scored from a long throw in stoppage time.

Chelsea, aiming to top the early Premier League standings, now sit fifth with eight points from four games. They face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Despite their second-half improvement, Chelsea's first-half performance was lacklustre, prompting Enzo Maresca to make three substitutions at half-time.

Brentford have excelled at scoring from throw-ins, netting seven such goals since last season—five more than any other team. Carvalho's equaliser was his sixth Premier League goal, all scored after the 75th minute, with four coming in or after the 89th minute. This knack for late goals has been crucial for Brentford.

Cole Palmer made a significant impact upon returning from injury. He scored his first open-play Premier League goal since January and took more shots than any other player despite playing only 34 minutes. Palmer has now reached 50 career club goals, with 44 for Chelsea and six for Manchester City.

Palmer's return is a positive for Chelsea as they prepare for upcoming challenges. His presence was felt immediately as he helped turn the tide against Brentford. Despite missing two previous matches due to injury, Palmer showed his quality and readiness to contribute significantly to Chelsea's campaign.

The match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses. While Brentford demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen with their set-piece prowess, Chelsea showed potential but also areas needing improvement. The result leaves both teams reflecting on missed opportunities and planning for future fixtures.