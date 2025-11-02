Football Brentford's Keith Andrews Reflects On Defeat To Crystal Palace And Missing Quality Brentford manager Keith Andrews acknowledged his team's lack of quality in their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. He noted that the Bees were missing the magic that had characterised their recent performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 1:46 [IST]

Brentford's manager, Keith Andrews, acknowledged his team's lack of spark after their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Bees had hoped to continue their momentum following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool but instead delivered a subdued performance at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring with a header, and Nathan Collins inadvertently added to Brentford's woes with an own goal.

Reflecting on the match, Andrews was forthright in his evaluation. "If we're really honest, we weren't at our absolute best," he told BBC Match of the Day. He noted that the game was tight and challenging, with Brentford unable to replicate their recent quality. "Players aren't robots—they will make mistakes," he added, acknowledging areas for improvement.

The defeat marked Brentford's fourth loss in five away games under Andrews, contrasting sharply with last season's form under Thomas Frank when they lost just one of their final 11 away matches. Additionally, Brentford has scored five own goals since the start of last season, matching Wolves for the most in the league.

Andrews emphasised understanding their current position and the steps needed for progress. "We'll analyse it like we do any game," he stated, highlighting the importance of learning from this experience. Despite recent setbacks, he praised his players' efforts over the past weeks.

Jean-Philippe Mateta continued his impressive form with a precise header against Brentford. Since Oliver Glasner took charge in February 2024, Mateta has netted 22 home Premier League goals—second only to Erling Haaland's 23 during this period. Speaking about his performance, Mateta expressed satisfaction: "I feel fantastic. We needed that win and I'm very happy."

Mateta credited teamwork for Palace's success: "We need to keep trusting each other. And it's all about the team; I can't do this by myself." He praised the positive atmosphere within the squad and expressed hope for more victories.

Palace's Home Fortress

The victory extended Crystal Palace's unbeaten home run at Selhurst Park to 11 matches—their longest top-flight streak in over a decade. Their last longer unbeaten home stretch was between September 2012 and March 2013 in the Championship (18 games). This formidable home form has been crucial to their current success.

This result highlights both teams' contrasting fortunes at present. While Palace continues to thrive at home, Brentford faces challenges on the road under Andrews' leadership. As both teams look ahead, they aim to build on their strengths and address weaknesses for future matches.