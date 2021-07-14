Brentford to make £10m offer for Harry Wilson: Should Liverpool sanction a deal?

Bengaluru, July 14: Newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford have reportedly made an approach to Liverpool regarding a deal for winger Harry Wilson with an offer expected to be made in the coming days.
Manager Thomas Frank wants to strengthen his play-off winning squad and reportedly sees Wilson as an ideal reinforcement going forward. The new boys will reportedly offer around £10million for the Welsh midfielder however he is also wanted by several other Championship outfits as well.
Wilson's fruitful season at Cardiff last term
Wilson enjoyed a decent loan spell with the Bluebirds the last term, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists in 39 matches after joining them in October. It is a decent outcome considering they finished eighth in the league table.
Clubs linked
As many as five clubs have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old. West Brom, Fulham, Swansea, Cardiff City all were believed to be keeping tabs on the situation of the attacker ahead of a potential move this summer while reportedly two Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto also enquired about him. However, now with the top-flight Premier League side firmly interested in his services, the Wales international could be tempted to remain in his well-desired league.
Should Liverpool sell him?
Wilson has endured five loan spells away from the club and he appears not to be in contention to secure a place in Jurgen Klopp’s match-day squad next year as well. Hence, the player could be tempted with the opportunity to join Brentford where he might be guaranteed regular playing minutes in Premier League football next season. The Reds are reportedly open to parting ways with the 24-year-old as the club attempts to raise funds for Jurgen Klopp to make his own signings. However, with still two years remaining in his deal it is believed that only a fee close to £15m for the Wales international will be enough for his permanent signature. Now whether the two sides can strike a deal remains to be seen.