Football Brentford vs Man United: Ruben Amorim confirms Red Devils will miss two players amid Casemiro suspension

Manchester United are dealing with a challenging situation ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brentford, as they will be missing several key players. Among those unavailable are Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, who both face absences for different reasons.

Manager Ruben Amorim shared in a recent press conference that Mazraoui has sustained an injury that will keep him sidelined until after the October international break.

Amad Diallo is absent due to a family emergency, with the club fully supporting him during this difficult time after the passing away of a family member. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez remains out as he continues recovery from a knee injury, and Casemiro is sidelined due to a suspension following his red card in the previous match against Chelsea.

Amorim expressed understanding of the fans' uncertainty but stressed the importance of approaching each game with urgency. With Mazraoui and Amad ruled out, Diogo Dalot is expected to return to the right wing-back position after recovering from his muscular problem. The team aims to build on their recent win against Chelsea and secure back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time this season.

The upcoming match at Brentford is particularly significant for Bryan Mbeumo, who returns to the Gtech Community Stadium after his summer transfer to Man United, adding extra motivation for the player. The Red Devils will be prioritizing this massive encounter, as they look to continue their recent run of form in the league.