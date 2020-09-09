Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brescia's Tonali appears to confirm Milan move

By Sacha Pisani

Milan, September 9: Brescia and Italy sensation Sandro Tonali appeared to confirm his transfer to Serie A giants Milan via social media.

Tonali is reportedly set to undergo his Milan medical on Wednesday (September 9) ahead of his €35million switch from Brescia.

The 20-year-old midfielder, compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo, had been tipped to join city rivals Inter following his exploits for Brescia.

But Tonali – a Milan fan as a child – seemingly announced his move to the Rossoneri before any official announcement.

Tonali uploaded a picture of himself as a child, wearing a Milan shirt via Instagram, with the caption: "Blame the fairytales".

A technically gifted midfielder renowned for his dribbling and passing abilities, Tonali scored once and registered seven assists for Brescia as they were relegated from Serie A in 2019-20.

Tonali – who ignored offers from Barcelona and Manchester United – had played a key role in Brescia's promotion to Italy's top tier in 2018-19.

More SANDRO TONALI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More