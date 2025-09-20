Football Tottenham's Late Fightback Earns 2-2 Draw Against Brighton After Van Hecke Own Goal In a thrilling match, Tottenham came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. A late own goal by Jan Paul van Hecke levelled the score after Richarlison's earlier strike. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tottenham managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, despite trailing by two goals. Jan Paul van Hecke's late own goal helped Spurs salvage a point. Thomas Frank, the Spurs manager, was on the verge of his second Premier League defeat, but his team mounted a spirited comeback in the second half to temporarily climb to second place in the league standings.

Brighton took an early lead when Yankuba Minteh broke through Tottenham's defence in the eighth minute. Minteh evaded the offside trap and rounded Guglielmo Vicario to score into an open net. The Seagulls extended their advantage 23 minutes later with Yasin Ayari's impressive long-range strike that caught Vicario off guard. However, Richarlison reduced the deficit just before halftime by capitalising on a fortunate rebound from Mohammed Kudus' effort.

Xavi Simons, introduced as a substitute in the second half, made a significant impact for Tottenham. He created two opportunities and played a crucial role in their equaliser in the 82nd minute. Simons skilfully bypassed a challenge before passing to Kudus, whose cross deflected off Joao Palhinha and then Van Hecke, resulting in an own goal that levelled the score.

Despite controlling 64.1% of possession, Spurs struggled to convert their dominance into goals. They generated 1.22 expected goals (xG) from 11 attempts compared to Brighton's 1.28 xG from 12 shots. Frank will be relieved with the draw but remains aware of Tottenham's ongoing issues following European fixtures.

Tottenham's performance after midweek European games has been concerning. They have only secured one win in their last nine Premier League matches following such fixtures (D3 L5). This solitary victory came against Burnley earlier this season after the Super Cup clash.

Brighton also faced disappointment as they failed to win a home game where they led by two or more goals for just the third time. Previous instances include draws against Southampton in April 2022 and Wolves in October 2024.

Richarlison continued his impressive form this season by scoring again for Tottenham. He has now netted 14 goals in his last 19 Premier League starts for Spurs, highlighting his importance to the team's attacking prowess.

The match showcased Tottenham's resilience and ability to fight back from challenging situations. However, it also underscored areas needing improvement if they are to maintain consistency throughout the season while balancing domestic and European commitments effectively.