Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka batter who wins Man of the Match award in Asia Cup win vs Bangladesh

Football Bristol City Secures Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Sheffield Wednesday In Championship Match Bristol City achieved a convincing 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, moving to third in the Championship. QPR also claimed victory against Wrexham. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bristol City surged to third place in the Championship after a commanding 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. The match began with an own goal by Harry Amass, who inadvertently redirected Rob Dickie's shot past Ethan Horvath. Emil Riis capitalised on Anis Mehmeti's pass to score the second, and Mehmeti himself added a third before halftime. Despite hitting the post later, Bristol maintained their lead as Wednesday failed to register any shots on target.

In other Championship action, Wrexham faced a 3-1 defeat against QPR, marking consecutive wins for the latter. Conor Coady's own goal set QPR on their way, followed by Richard Kone's strike that doubled their advantage. Although Kieffer Moore scored for Wrexham in the 67th minute, Rumarn Burrell restored QPR's two-goal cushion shortly after.

Stoke City climbed to second in the standings with a narrow 1-0 victory over Birmingham City. Bosun Lawal's header secured all three points for Stoke in a match where Birmingham struggled offensively, failing to record a single shot on target.

Hull City managed a dramatic draw against Swansea City thanks to John Egan's goal deep into stoppage time. Swansea had initially taken the lead through Zan Vipotnik and Ronald, but Ollie McBurnie's equaliser kept Hull in contention until Egan's late heroics.

Derby County celebrated their first win of the season with Andreas Weimann's decisive header in the 84th minute against West Brom. This victory provided much-needed relief for Derby as they look to build momentum.

Bristol City's Sheffield Success

Bristol City's performance in Sheffield has been impressive this season. They have scored more goals there than both local teams combined, netting three against Wednesday and four against United. Despite having similar expected goals (xG) as Wednesday at 0.96 compared to 0.93, Bristol was more clinical with four shots on target.

Sheffield Wednesday's struggles continue as they remain without a win at Hillsborough this season. With only one point so far, they are yet to find the back of the net at home.

The Championship table is shaping up intriguingly as teams jostle for position early in the season. Bristol City's strong start has set them up well for upcoming challenges while others like Sheffield Wednesday need urgent improvements to climb out of trouble.