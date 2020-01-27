Football
Bruno Fernandes edging closer to Manchester United: Three Sporting Lisbon players who have donned both jerseys

By
Bruno Fernandes edging closer to Manchester United: Three Sporting Lisbon players who have donned both jerseys

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Manchester United could be on the brink to land their first major signing this January window with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes edging closer to a move.

As per the latest reports, the player has agreed on personal terms with the side although a fee is yet to be agreed. However, the lining understanding is that a middle ground will be reached ahead of the deadline and the Sporting captain could be a Manchester United player soon.

If Bruno signs for the Red Devils he, however, won't be the first name to arrive from Sporting. United have had captured three players in recent times from the Portuguese side and here are the three players who have donned both the Red jersey as well the Green and Whites.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Probably one of the best players of world football ever and one of United's greatest signings of all time, Ronaldo rose to prominence after signing for United from Sporting.

United secured the services of the talented winger following a hugely powerful performance by the winger in a friendly meeting between the two sides. Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly agreed on a fee with the side just after the game and the 18-year-old arrived on a £12.24m, just a couple of weeks later.

Ronaldo went on to score 118 goals in 298 appearances during his six-season stay at Old Trafford before joining Real Madrid. He remains one of the best players in United history, helping the side win three league titles as well guiding them to Champions League glory after 19 years.

Nani

Another skillful addition to Manchester United folklore, Nani signed for United in 2007 and is regarded as one of the cult heroes of Old Trafford. He scored 25 goals in his eight years stay however often produced some electrifying performances and proved to be a nightmare in crunch ties all those years.

He won four league titles, two League Cups and the Champions League amongst an extensive collection of silverware and was even named in the PFA Team of the Year during 2010/11 campaign.

Marcos Rojo

Louis Van Gaal signed the defender after 2014 World Cup for his extensive display in the tournament. He started the debut campaign brightly and even made 22 Premier League appearances however sadly till now that is the highest total he has managed for the club in a single season due to injuries and inconsistent form.

He has largely been a squad player in recent years and failed to establish himself as a key figure under any of the previous three managers. He now looks to be departing United in January and reportedly his former side Estudiantes have shown interest in landing him on a loan deal.

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:02 [IST]
