Bruno Fernandes on Pep Guardiola gesture: He made me mad and didn't deserve respect

By Chris Myson
Bruno Fernandes
While Bruno Fernandes has respect for Pep Guardiola, he was aggravated by the Manchester City boss in last week's derby battle.

London, March 14: Bruno Fernandes explained his gesture telling Pep Guardiola to be quiet in the Manchester derby was an issue of respect and revealed the Catalan had made him "mad".

Manchester City boss Guardiola threw the ball away from the Portugal international and the pair exchanged stern words in the closing stages of Manchester United's 2-0 win at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Fernandes then made a gesture putting his finger to his lips at former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach Guardiola.

Solskjaer: It's a privilege to manage this Manchester United team

And the 25-year-old, who set up Anthony Martial's opener before Scott McTominay sealed a famous win late on, has discussed how aggrieved Guardiola made him feel at the time.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: "I talked about this with some friends, and some people think, 'Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?' But I think it's about respect.

"Now, when I'm outside of the pitch and calm, I don't do this again if I'm on the pitch now.

"But in that moment, the words he tells make me mad, and I'm a little bit nervous and this is the kind of player I am.

"I am so respectful of Pep and what he's won and what he did for football, but at that moment, he didn't respect me and he didn't deserve my respect."

Fernandes is now happy to move past the issue after his stunning start to life at United since joining from Sporting CP, which has seen him score three goals and set up four others in nine appearances to become an instant fan favourite.

He continued: "For me, it doesn't matter what happens on the pitch, now we're out of it and it's past.

"I have respect for him, so it doesn't matter what he said."

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
