Bruno Fernandes signs new Sporting deal amid Man Utd & Tottenham links

By Brendan Mcloughlin
Bruno Fernandes

Lisbon, November 27: Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with the Portuguese club.

Fernandes, 25, had been a reported target for Premier League pair Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Portugal international midfielder's contract with Sporting still reportedly runs until 2023, though his buyout clause is said to have been increased to €100million.

Fernandes been named Primeira Liga's Player of the Year for the past two seasons, after joining Sporting from Sampdoria in 2017.

"For me it is a great source of pride and recognition of my work, it is a sign that I am doing well," Fernandes told Sporting's official website.

"I have been doing everything possible to do my best for the club.

"(The new contract) is because of what I have done on the pitch, but it also shows that I love being at Sporting and I am proud to represent this club."

Fernandes added: "You can expect more and even better things from me. I promise to show the same commitment and dedication so we can have more moments of glory than last season."

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
