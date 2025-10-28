Football Gianluigi Buffon Supports Luciano Spalletti For Juventus Head Coach Position Gianluigi Buffon has endorsed Luciano Spalletti as the ideal candidate for the Juventus head coach role after Igor Tudor's dismissal. Buffon praises Spalletti's experience and ambition. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

Luciano Spalletti is being considered as a potential head coach for Juventus, according to Gianluigi Buffon. The club recently dismissed Igor Tudor after a disappointing run of eight games without a win. Despite Spalletti's mixed results with Italy, Buffon believes he would be an excellent choice for Juventus.

Buffon expressed his support for Spalletti at the Corriere dello Sport centenary event, stating, "For me, Luciano is the right profile for any big club that wants to remain ambitious. You won't lose many with Luciano." Buffon praised Spalletti's experience and leadership qualities, suggesting he is well-suited for top clubs aiming to stay competitive.

Spalletti's recent achievements include leading Napoli to the Serie A title in 2023. However, his tenure with Italy did not meet expectations. Despite this, Buffon remains confident in Spalletti's capabilities as a coach. He emphasised that Spalletti's experience and charisma make him an ideal candidate for Juventus.

Juventus has faced challenges recently, failing to score in four consecutive matches across all competitions. This marks the first time since 1991 under Luigi Maifredi that the team has experienced such a drought. The club hopes to turn their fortunes around soon.

The team will face Udinese next in Serie A on Wednesday. Fans are hopeful that this match will mark a turning point for Juventus as they seek to regain their form and scoring ability.

Buffon further highlighted Spalletti's qualities by saying, "He's a football man, he's a great person and a great coach." He lamented seeing Spalletti not actively coaching and reiterated that his skills are perfect for clubs with high ambitions.

The search for a new head coach comes at a crucial time for Juventus. The club aims to stabilise its performance and return to winning ways under new leadership. With Buffon's endorsement, Spalletti emerges as a strong contender to lead the team forward.