Buffon returning to Juve just an idea for now – agent

By Opta
Gianluigi Buffon (left) headed back to Old Lady?
Turin, June 26: Gianluigi Buffon's agent said a return to Juventus is "just an idea" for now as he seemingly admitted negotiations are underway to bring the legendary goalkeeper back to Turin.

Buffon is a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain following one season in the French capital.

The 41-year-old swapped Juventus for PSG in 2018-19 but Buffon could be set for a return to the Serie A champions, where he won the Scudetto nine times.

Responding to reports that Buffon is in talks to become Wojciech Szczesny's understudy before taking up a role as a director, Silvano Martina told SportItalia: "For now, it’s just an idea."

Buffon spent 17 years at Juventus after arriving from Parma for a then-world record fee of €52million in 2001.

The Italian great added five Supercoppa Italiana and four Coppa Italia titles to his collection, while he was a Champions League runner-up on three occasions.

Buffon then moved to PSG in 2018, winning the Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions in his only season with Thomas Tuchel's side.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
