Asia Cup 2025: Who will sponsor India as Dream11 backs out as Shirt Sponsor?

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of All Teams Announced So Far - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Football Bukayo Saka Injury: Mikel Arteta gives fresh update on Arsenal star after Leeds victory By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 8:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka left the pitch after an injury in the Premier League match against Leeds United on Saturday (August 23).

A match which saw Arsenal's home season starting with a resounding 5-0 victory, dampened a touch with the double blow of Saka and Martin Odegaard's injury.

Martin Odegaard left the pitch in the first half with a shoulder problem, whereas Saka couldn't continue right after the 2nd half started. After passing a ball, Saka felt something on his left hamstring and immediately went down. He left the pitch soon, which has put the fans in concern.

Arsenal do have a number of injury issues already, and losing a player of Saka's stature so early in the season is a massive blow.

The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the victory over Leeds and gave his latest thoughts on Saka's injury.

"Bukayo, while he was carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring. Let's see, I think it's the other one, it's not the same one as the previous injury," Arteta said.

When asked about the extent of Saka's injury, Arteta could only rest it on time as further scans and proper diagnosis will be required to determine the injury.

"I don't know, he felt something while he was sprinting. That's never a good sign. We'll have to wait until tomorrow, speak to the doctors and understand better what he's done. But he's had his injuries before, he knows exactly the feeling of that, so let's wait," he added.

Arsenal capped off the afternoon with a superb 5-0 win, blowing away the newly promoted Leeds. Jurrien Timber scored a brace, while Vikto Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals as well. Saka was on the scoresheet as well as he rifled home a strike in the first half.

Before the match, Arsenal also unveiled their new signing Eberechi Eze, who has joined the club from Crystal Palace. The North London club will now travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the next match.