Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match?

Football Spain Secures 3-0 Victory Over Bulgaria In World Cup Qualifying Opener With Yamal's Stellar Performance In their World Cup qualifying debut, Spain triumphed over Bulgaria with a decisive 3-0 win. Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Lamine Yamal impressed with his playmaking skills. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Spain, the reigning European champions, began their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bulgaria. The match in Sofia saw early goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Lamine Yamal's impressive play was a highlight as Spain quickly took control of the game.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring just five minutes into the match. He capitalised on a precise pass from Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi to beat the Bulgarian goalkeeper. Spain doubled their lead at the 30-minute mark when Marc Cucurella delivered a powerful shot past Svetoslav Vutsov. Eight minutes later, Yamal's corner found an unmarked Merino, who headed in Spain's third goal.

After halftime, clear opportunities were scarce. Spain continued to press forward but faced a more resilient Bulgarian defence. Despite this, Spain maintained control and secured their Group E opener with ease.

Lamine Yamal once again demonstrated his exceptional talent. Following his Ballon d'Or nomination and impressive previous season, he excelled by creating two chances and leading in dribbles and duels won. His performance was crucial to Spain's success in this match.

Luis de la Fuente's team dominated statistically as well. They recorded 24 shots with 12 on target and achieved an expected goals (xG) of 3.33. In contrast, Bulgaria managed only three attempts with an xG of 0.1.

Spain is now on a remarkable unbeaten streak of 21 matches under Luis de la Fuente. This surpasses Julen Lopetegui’s previous record of 20 games without defeat in 2018. It marks their longest unbeaten run since Vicente del Bosque’s era from 2011 to 2013.

The Spanish team’s performance against Bulgaria reflects their strength and determination as they aim for success in the World Cup qualifiers. With players like Yamal shining brightly, they are poised for continued success on the international stage.