Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bundesliga: James and Lewandowski strike as Bayern maintain perfect record

By
James Rodriguez scored Bayern Munichs opener
James Rodriguez scored Bayern Munich's opener

Berlin, September 23: Bayern Munich's 100 per cent start under Niko Kovac continued as goals in either half from James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski earned them a 2-0 win over struggling Schalke.

Results | Points Table

The reigning Bundesliga champions have won each of their first four league games under Kovac, who has also presided over victories in the DFL-Supercup, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

James put them ahead at the Veltins-Arena by nodding in from a corner and when he was tripped by Alessandro Schopf inside the box, Lewandowski converted the spot-kick to wrap up the three points.

1
995262

Schalke, who finished as runners-up last year, have now lost each of their first four Bundesliga games.

There would have been huge frustration in the Schalke ranks over how they conceded the eighth-minute opener as ex-Bayern man Sebastian Rudy did not track James, whose header from Joshua Kimmich's near-post corner was not dealt with adequately by Ralf Fahrmann.

Fahrmann saved a penalty against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, though he was also later beaten from 12 yards, but could only stand and watch as David Alaba's swerving free-kick from 30 yards crashed back off the crossbar.

James had an excellent chance to double Bayern's advantage less than five minutes after the restart, but he somehow fluffed his lines when Franck Ribery's pass presented him with an open goal.

However, the Colombian made amends by winning the penalty that Lewandowski slotted into the bottom-right corner in the 64th minute.

Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco took off Franco Di Santo and he responded by arguing with his coach, whose evening would have got worse had Fahrmann not kept out another Alaba free-kick.

What it means: Kovac's winning run continues

Eyebrows were raised when Kovac took over Bayern but his team have responded to the sceptics with a hugely impressive start. This was their biggest test in the Bundesliga so far and they were far too strong for a side that finished directly beneath them in 2017-18.

James makes the difference

By scoring one goal and winning the penalty that led to the other, James made the biggest impact on this game. His second-half miss was inexplicable but ultimately only a footnote in the grand scheme of things.

No revenge for Rudy

Midfielder Rudy was the one man in the Schalke team with added motivation given Bayern sold him after last season. However, rather than proving his old employers wrong, the Germany international failed to impress as he allowed James to run off him and head the visitors ahead.

What's next?

Schalke travel to Freiburg on Tuesday (September 25) for their next Bundesliga fixture, while Bayern return home to face Bavarian rivals Augsburg on the same day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue