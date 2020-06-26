Burnley 1-0 Watford: Rodriguez grabs winner at Turf Moor

London, June 25: Burnley bounced back from their mauling at the hands of Manchester City with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford on Thursday.
Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table
Sean Dyche's depleted side were thrashed 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in their first outing since the coronavirus pandemic forced a suspension to the Premier League season.
Premier League: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Nketiah, Willock decisive as Arteta gets response
However, they picked up three points on their return to action at Turf Moor thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Jay Rodriguez, who dived to reach Dwight McNeil's cross and flick a header beyond visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster.
Watford had seen a headed effort from Troy Deeney cleared off the line with the game still scoreless but, having pegged back Leicester City to draw 1-1 at the weekend, were unable to summon up a late leveller on this occasion.
The defeat means the Hornets remain 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone. Burnley, meanwhile, are 11th.
FULL TIME: Burnley 1 - 0 Watford.
Jay Rodriguez's 73rd minute header gives the Clarets all three points at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/ei1h6cCLzL— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 25, 2020