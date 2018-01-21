Burnley agree fee to sign Aaron Lennon from Everton

Bengaluru, January 21: Everton winger Aaron Lennon is on the verge of securing a move to Burnley after the player and the club agreed on terms, according to reports.
Sean Dyche's side have been pretty impressive this season and have managed to fight for a top half finish from a relegation-threatened side. Plus were at one point also in the hunt for a Europa League spot.
However, their form has dipped recently and they suffered two fresh injury setbacks after both John Walters and Robert Brady suffered long-term injuries.
This has forced the Turf Moor side to look for a replacement for which they secured Nkoudou from Spurs on-loan.
However, as per reports, Dyche is still on the look out for a winger and have zeroed in on Lennon who might see his game time limited in Goodison following the arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal and the return of the injured Yannick Bolaise.
After constant interest, Everton made him available in the market and it is believed that an undisclosed fee has been agreed between both the clubs but he is yet to undergo a medical.
Apart from Burnley as per reports, Newcastle United are also pushing a last-ditch attempt to bring the English winger to St. James Park on a loan deal however, its Burnley who are leading the race right now and if everything goes well, the player will be at Turf Moor within next week.
Lennon joined the Toffees from Tottenham in September 2015 after a successful loan spell with Everton in the second half of the 2014/15 season. However, his career hit a blow after he sadly missed the last three months of the previous campaign with a battle to mental illness.
However, the winger is fully fit now, but could only make 19 appearances across all competitions for the club this season under three different managers.