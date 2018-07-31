Burnley to bid for out of favour Southampton goalkeeper Forster

Bengaluru, July 31: Burnley have made an enquiry for Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, according to reports.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche has asked about the Southampton goalkeeper following injury to Nick Pope last week.
Pope could miss as long as almost six months with a dislocated shoulder suffered in the Europa League clash against Aberdeen. Meanwhile, Burnley's Specialists are now looking at how long he will be sidelined.
Forster, 30, is on Dyche's radar to compete with Tom Heaton at Turf Moor for the place under the bar heading into the new season.
The England international is behind Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn in the pecking order at the St. Mary's Stadium, with Harry Lewis also emerging as a prospect. He was the undisputed choice between the sticks before last season, but became out of favour under Mauricio Pellegrino.
Current Southampton boss Mark Hughes will consider allowing Forster to compete for a place elsewhere after losing his No. 1 status midway through last season.
Forster still has four years left on his current deal but he will weigh up whether he listen to loan or permanent offers for the ex-Celtic stopper.
The six-cap keeper made a number of crucial errors for Southampton in 2017/18 and was barely given a sniff of Premier League action after the turn of the year.
Burnley welcome Aberdeen to Lancashire for the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday with the tie poised at 1-1 after Sam Vokes' late equaliser in the first leg at Pittodrie.
The Clarets had a remarkable last season achieving the seventh place with a club-record of 54 points.
However, they must ensure a victory against Aberdeen in order to make their achievement of the last season count and make it to the group stage of the Europa League.
An experienced keeper like Forster would surely be a big boost to the Midlands club.