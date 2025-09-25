What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

Burnley Manager Scott Parker Urges Team To Learn From EFL Cup Exit Before Facing Manchester City

Scott Parker emphasises the importance of learning from Burnley's recent EFL Cup defeat as they prepare for a challenging match against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Burnley face a challenging Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday, following their unexpected EFL Cup exit to Cardiff City. The League One team defeated Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor, ending any momentum from their recent 1-1 league draw with Nottingham Forest. Scott Parker's team is winless in four matches across all competitions, and he emphasises the need for his players to learn from their mistakes.

Parker expressed his disappointment over the cup loss, stating, "We wanted a good cup run, this is a competition that supplies games and gives games, so I'm disappointed we're out of that." He stressed the importance of analysing their shortcomings and focusing on the upcoming game against City. Meanwhile, Manchester City had no such issues in the same round of the EFL Cup, securing a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Pep Guardiola's squad bounced back from a 1-1 draw with Arsenal by defeating Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup. Despite a shaky start to their Premier League campaign with losses to Tottenham and Brighton, they convincingly beat Manchester United. Currently ninth in the table, City view Burnley's visit as an opportunity to gain crucial points.

Erling Haaland remains a key player for Manchester City. He has scored six of their nine Premier League goals this season. Although this is his lowest tally after five games in four seasons with City, his impact remains significant. Haaland's early goal against Arsenal was notable as it was the earliest conceded by Arsenal since September 2024.

Jaidon Anthony has been instrumental for Burnley this season. In five Premier League appearances, he has contributed to four goals—scoring three and assisting one. This matches his total goal involvements from his first 33 league appearances, highlighting his growing influence on the pitch.

The odds heavily favour Manchester City for Saturday's match due to their impressive record against Burnley. The Clarets have not won at City's ground in 19 league visits since March 1963 and have lost their last seven Premier League games there. City's dominance extends further; they have won all 13 recent encounters with Burnley across competitions by an aggregate score of 46-2.

Match Prediction

Given City's formidable squad and historical performance against Burnley, they are expected to secure another victory. The Opta win probability reflects this sentiment: Manchester City has a 76.1% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 14.2%, and Burnley's chances are just 9.7%. With City's strong track record against promoted teams—winning 22 of their last 24 matches—Burnley faces an uphill battle at the Etihad Stadium.

As both teams prepare for Saturday's clash, Burnley will aim to defy expectations and end their losing streak at City's home ground. However, given City's form and history in these encounters, they remain favourites to claim all three points once again.