Burnley put 40m price tag on Leicester City target

By
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has the Burnley defender on his wishlist

Bengaluru, July 8: Burnley are bracing themselves for bids after slapping a stunning £40million price tag on their star defender James Tarkowski.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has the defender on his wishlist if England star Harry Maguire goes for big money in the summer window.

But 26-year-old, who has two England caps to his name, is valued highly at Turf Moor and the asking price will be huge as the Clarets would have to find a similar sum to replace him.

Manchester United have lined up a move for Maguire and therefore, Rodgers is getting ready to nail a replacement before the former Hull player goes to Old Trafford for what could be a £85m fee, a record for a defender eclipsing potential Ballon d'Or candidate Virgil van Dijk.

Red Devils chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Maguire his top priority as he adds to his list of British talent.

He has already snapped up Swansea winger Daniel James and Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rodgers, who quit Celtic to take the hot seat at the King Power Stadium when Claude Puel was axed in the new year, is readying himself for a busy summer.

He is already close to snatching Youri Tielemans out of the clutches of Manchester United, Spurs and Everton.

The former Liverpool boss wants to complete a £40m swoop for the Belgian, who was on loan at Leicester last season. But now he hopes he can agree a deal with Burnley for Tarkowski to make sure he is not short of options if United snap up Maguire.

Rodgers also hopes to strengthen the Foxes in other areas and will have cash to spend if the Maguire deal goes through.

Versatile forward Ayoze Perez has already joined the club after a stellar last campaign with Newcastle United.

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
