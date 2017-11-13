Cahill ready to put his body on the line

Bengaluru, November 13: Socceroos talismanic striker Tim Cahill says he is fit to start against Honduras in Wednesday's (November 15) decisive World Cup play-off tie in Sydney after being rested in the scoreless first leg due to an ankle injury.
WIN & we're in! It's a simple equation for the @Socceroos on Wednesday. Play your part & help them qualify for the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup! Tix: https://t.co/tQHb1PfXI3 #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/9RmerAjI1L— ANZ Stadium (@ANZStadium) November 12, 2017
Cahill, who scored a double against Syria last month to put Australia into the intercontinental play-off, was an unused substitute on Friday (November 10) as the Socceroos wasted several chances to secure a precious away goal in San Pedro Sula.
The 37-year-old said he would look to play a full part in both training sessions before the match at Sydney's Olympic Stadium and would be ready to go if selected by coach Ange Postecoglou.
"That's not really my say but I feel great. If I had to play in Honduras, I definitely would've made a contribution," Cahill, country's most prolific scorer with 50 goals from his 103 appearances, told Australian media in Sydney.
🎥🙌🏽💯⚽️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/A9ixeN2sUg— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) November 13, 2017
"And I think that's what it's all about, putting your body on the line and sacrificing (for) these two games, for such a big occasion for our country, being our fourth consecutive chance of getting to another World Cup."
Australia have spared no expense in their bid qualify for next year's finals in Russia, bringing their players home as early as possible on a chartered plane kitted out with high-tech recovery equipment.
The Hondurans will have less time to acclimatise after arriving later on a commercial jet.
"Things are going really well, it's been an awesome process leading into the last game and now going into this one," said Cahill.
"What we've done there is something in sport that gets you the edge.
"It's about being elite and making sure you take advantage."
Australia will also have the luxury of more fresh legs with forward Mathew Leckie and midfielder Mark Milligan available after missing the first leg due to suspension.
The @Socceroos hit the ground running, training at @ANZStadium yesterday afternoon. It was great to see Mat Leckie, Robbie Kruse and Mark Milligan with the squad. #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/90LWqU5CLF— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 12, 2017
Cahill has been used mostly off the bench through the final phase of qualifying but played a full game in the 2-1 second leg victory over Syria in Sydney last month, scoring both his team's goals including the winner in extra time.
He was unfazed about the possibility of spending more time on the bench.
"We've used pretty much all 20-23 players ... That's always been the boss's emphasis to use the full squad," he said.
"The professionalism is always the major factor.
"The big thing is going to be on the day mentally and having composure to finish it off."
(With Agency inputs)
The match will kick off at 8pm local time (2.30pmIST)