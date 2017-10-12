Calum Chambers surprisingly signs two-year extension at Arsenal

Bengaluru, October 12: Arsenal and England defender Calum Chambers has signed a new two-year contract that ties him to the club until 2021.
The 22-year-old centre-back was very close to a move away from the Emirates this summer after having spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, but Arsenal announced on Wednesday (October 11) that Chambers had signed a new deal.
"Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum's continued contribution to the club," Arsenal said in a statement.
Chambers has made just one appearance for the Gunners this season as he is currently nursing a hip injury. The English defender joined Arsenal from Southampton as a teenager in 2014 and said he remains determined to establish himself as a first-team regular.
"I know I'm still a young player and I want to have my best years playing for this football club," Chambers said on Twitter. "I want to win as many trophies with Arsenal as possible. I'm going to repay the fans for the faith they've shown in me. Can't wait to get going again."
Chambers has made 60 appearances for Arsenal and also earned a solitary England cap during his first season with the Gunners. However, he found himself used mainly as a back-up during his second season before going out on loan last year.
Chambers was one of many players at the club who were contracted at the club until 2019, along with the key names like Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott.
Manager Arsene Wenger is very keen to avoid losing more players with just a year left on their contract as stars like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are set to run down the final year of their deals this season.