Cameroon mourns for Stephen Tataw as captain of great 1990 World Cup team dies

By John Skilbeck
Cameroon badge
Roger Milla was the star of Cameroon's run to the Italia 90 quarterfinals, but Stephen Tataw was the leader of that great team.

London, August 3: Cameroon's 1990 World Cup captain Stephen Tataw has died at the age of 57, it was announced on Friday.

The Indomitable Lions lit up Italia 90, their second World Cup, as Roger Milla's goals propelled them through to the quarter-finals.

That was the first time an African team had reached the last eight in the knock-out stage, with Cameroon achieving memorable wins over defending champions Argentina, Romania and Colombia, before losing 3-2 to England.

The Cameroon Football Federation announced: "Stephen Tataw, former captain of the Indomitable Lions, died this morning in Yaounde from illness."

Federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya wrote on Twitter: "It was with great emotion that I learned of the death today of the former captain of the #IndomitableLions Stephen Tataw. He leaves the memory of a great sportsman and a remarkable leader of men. All my condolences to his family and loved ones."

Milla posted a picture of himself with Tataw and Cameroon colleagues after the England game, accompanied by crying and broken-heart emojis to express his grief.

Defender Tataw won 43 caps for Cameroon, the federation said, also taking part in the 1994 World Cup where Cameroon were knocked out in the group stage.

He worked within the technical department of the Cameroonian federation before his death, the federation said.

Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
