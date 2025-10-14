Football Cape Verde Makes History By Qualifying For The 2026 FIFA World Cup With A Win Over Eswatini Cape Verde secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Eswatini 3-0. This achievement marks them as the second-smallest nation to qualify for the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 1:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cape Verde has made history by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after a decisive 3-0 victory over Eswatini on Monday. This achievement marks them as the second-smallest nation, by population, to reach FIFA's premier international competition. The tournament, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded roster of 48 teams.

Cape Verde's qualification places them alongside Iceland, who debuted at the World Cup in 2018 as the smallest country to have done so. Since their first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, Cape Verde has reached the quarter-finals twice. Currently ranked 70th globally, they continue to make strides on the international stage.

In Group D, Cape Verde emerged victorious over Cameroon, a team with a strong football legacy. Cameroon must now face inter-confederation play-offs to secure their ninth World Cup appearance. The goals that sealed Cape Verde's historic win were scored by Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and Stopira.

The significance of this achievement is immense for Cape Verde. Regardless of how they perform next year, their qualification is a landmark moment in their national sports history.