Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cardiff players scared to fly after Sala disappearance – Bamba

By Opta
Sol Bamba
Sol Bamba said the Cardiff City squad are struggling following the disappearance of club-record signing Emiliano Sala.

London, January 30: Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba revealed some of his team-mates became fearful of flying after new signing Emiliano Sala went missing while on board a plane.

The whereabouts of club-record recruit Sala remains unknown following the disappearance of a Piper Malibu aircraft en route to Cardiff from Nantes on January 21.

Sala was travelling to the Welsh capital having farewelled his Nantes team-mates before the plane vanished without a trace, with Guernsey Police ending the search on Thursday.

The Argentinian striker was honoured before Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win over Cardiff on Tuesday following the distribution of daffodils with the match programme at the Emirates Stadium.

Reflecting on the heartbreaking situation, Bamba told BBC Sport Wales: "It is very difficult to even describe how the players are feeling.

"It is a very unusual situation, a big tragedy. We have all been affected by it, the lads, the city, the whole club.

"We have had some help. We travel by plane and some of the lads have been thinking 'I don't want to go on it anymore.'

"It was that deep, the gaffer has been good and the club have been good in terms of bringing someone in to talk to if we need to.

"And I think some of the lads do, they need to get it out. So I think it was good thinking from the club and the gaffer and hopefully in the weeks to come we are going to feel better."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue