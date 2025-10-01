Football Carragher Calls For Liverpool To Improve After Recent Defeats And Defensive Struggles Jamie Carragher criticises Liverpool's current form, urging manager Arne Slot to address defensive weaknesses following consecutive losses in the Premier League and Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Jamie Carragher has urged Arne Slot to address Liverpool's current challenges, as he feels the team isn't performing like an elite squad following consecutive losses. Liverpool's recent defeats include a narrow 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League and a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Defensive issues have plagued Slot's team this season, with Galatasaray scoring from a penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai fouled Baris Yilmaz.

Liverpool's defensive record is concerning, having kept only two clean sheets across all competitions while conceding 11 goals. Carragher has expressed doubts about Liverpool's performances this season. "I'm not watching a top team," Carragher told CBS Sports. "Liverpool aren't playing football at the moment; they are playing basketball. It is just end-to-end, and I don't think top teams play like that."

Slot's side appears to have lost its defensive solidity despite adding new talent. Last season, Liverpool was considered workmanlike, but recent transfers have not improved their forward play while weakening their defence. Carragher believes that Slot must now prove his managerial skills by addressing these issues, especially after spending significantly on new players.

One potential solution Carragher suggests is removing Florian Wirtz from the lineup to improve team balance. Wirtz did not start in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton but returned against Crystal Palace. Despite creating 21 chances, Wirtz has only managed one assist since joining Liverpool, matching Jack Grealish for the most chances created by a Premier League player across all competitions.

"Right now, I don't think the balance of the team is right, and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz," Carragher said. "He's just not at the races at all." He acknowledges Wirtz's potential as a young player adapting to a new league but feels he should be temporarily removed from the team to restore last season's form and build confidence.

Carragher emphasises that Liverpool needs to regain its defensive stability and confidence from last season before progressing further. He notes that these problems were evident from the start of the season and are not solely due to recent defeats.

The manager faces significant challenges in rectifying these issues, given last season's smooth success culminating in a Premier League title win. Carragher believes it will be intriguing to see how Slot addresses these problems with his considerable investment in new players.