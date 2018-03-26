Carvalhal praises Mourinho's fighting spirit ahead of clash

Bengaluru, March 26: Amidst talk of a rift between Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has stated that the United boss flourishes when he is fighting against the odds.
Mourinho has been candid in his feedback about a few United players including record signing player Paul Pogba and the likes of Luke Shaw and it is believed that that has made a negative impact on the fans.
The two Portuguese bosses will meet next Saturday when the Swans go to Old Trafford looking for points to keep fighting for their Premier League survival. And according to the Swans boss, Carvalhal who was once an assistant under Mourinho while at Chelsea, the United manager has always been like this and the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss thrives "when he is fighting" with people.
"I like Mourinho and he knows that I like him. I studied him. I spent a week at Manchester United when Alex Ferguson was there, then a week watching Mourinho at Chelsea. I also went to Real Madrid.
"I tried to learn with the best. He has a big self-confidence, like I do. You need that. But he is a completely different personality to me. He likes confrontation. He likes to fight with people. And he's very good when he is fighting.
Carvahal also suggested that he too has some similarities with his old mentor, though he is way less forward than his former colleague. "I am completely different. I like to keep far away from the fight. I like to win, but, if someone tries to fight with me, they will find they are fighting with themselves.
"If a club sacks me one day, the next morning, I feel sorry for them because they have lost a good manager. My background is strong, in knowledge - in both theory and practice. I know I have experience and I'm completely ready for everything."
Since Carvalhal's appointment, the Swans have lost only twice in the Premier League and from a consistent 19th place standing now has remarkably risen up to 14th, lying three points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.
