Casemiro: Busquets is world's best in my position

Moscow, June 30: Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro labelled Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the world's best in his position.

Casemiro, preparing for Brazil's last-16 World Cup clash against Mexico in Samara Monday, talked up rival midfielder Busquets.

The 26-year-old said the Spain international – whose team face Russia in the round of 16 – was the world's best defensive midfielder.

"There are not many players that I can choose from in my position but if I had to pick one then it would be Busquets," Casemiro told a news conference Friday.

"He is the best in the world and I have a lot of admiration for him, he has a lot of quality.

" Kante and Pogba are also very strong."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
