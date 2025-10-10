Football Casemiro Embraces Leadership Role As Brazil Captain Ahead Of World Cup Preparations Casemiro is set to captain Brazil for the 17th time under Carlo Ancelotti, leading the team in friendlies against South Korea and Japan as they prepare for the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Casemiro is stepping into a leadership role with Brazil's national team under Carlo Ancelotti. He is set to captain Brazil for the 17th time in an upcoming friendly against South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Following this, Brazil will face Japan as they gear up for the next year's World Cup. Casemiro, the oldest player in Ancelotti's squad, is eager to lead again.

The Brazilian squad has been announced for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan on October 10 and 14. Casemiro, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2022, has been called up for the first time since Ancelotti took over from Dorival Junior in May. His familiarity with Ancelotti stems from their three seasons together at Real Madrid, where he played 75 matches under him.

Casemiro is relishing his chance to lead Brazil once more, especially with Alisson Becker and Marquinhos sidelined due to injuries. "I am one of those players who thinks that there are several leaders, several ways of leading. Each one leads in their own way," Casemiro stated. He aims to set examples through his actions and work ethic.

Since moving to Manchester United, Casemiro's performance has faced scrutiny. However, he has started the 2025-26 season well. In the Premier League this season, only four players at Manchester United have completed more passes than his tally of 175. This demonstrates his significant contribution to the team.

His previous relationship with Ancelotti has helped build trust in his leadership capabilities within the national team. "Without a doubt, my relationship with the coach, whom I have known for over ten years, creates a greater affinity," Casemiro mentioned. He emphasises leading by example through dedication and presence.

As Brazil prepares for these international friendlies and beyond, Casemiro's experience and leadership will be crucial. His ability to guide younger players and maintain high standards sets a positive tone for the team's future endeavours on the world stage.