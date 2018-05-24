4th UCL final with Real: Casemiro's response to Xavi's 'not good enough for Barcelona' suggestion

Bengaluru, May 24: Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has taken a dig at former Barcelona midfielder Xavi following the Spanish midfielder's claim that the Brazilian would be unable to play for the Camp Nou side.
While speaking earlier this year, the four-time UCL winner pointed out that the Madrid's young defensive midfielder lacks the creative sense while playing as a holding mid compared to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta. He also added that the player could be faster than most of the Blaugrana's midfield general but he won't be able to play football as beautifully as those brought up at the Camp Nou's La Masia academy.
Casemiro on Xavi saying he doesn’t understand football: This is my fourth year with Madrid and my fourth CL Final. Everyone can say what they want. Go to Barça? Xavi said I don’t understand football so I can’t sign for them (laughs). I’m from Madrid, Barça don’t interest me. pic.twitter.com/IlpsTut9NB— SB (@Realmadridplace) May 23, 2018
"Madrid break apart, seven players attack and Casemiro stays back on his own to cover the centre," Xavi told El Pais in January. " Busquets cannot do that as even I am faster than he is. Casemiro is super fast, but he has trouble with everything else as he has not worked on it.
"He has other characteristics, is more defensive, makes more tackles, covers more ground, but he does not dominate space-time. If you had started with Casemiro aged 12, 13, 15, then he would have that."
In response to the veteran midfielder, who is currently a player-cum-manager manager at Qatari club Al-Sadd, Casemiro aimed a thinly-veiled dig on social media.
Everytime xavi speaks there is an uproar, why? Never do these click baits add the context to their quotes. They make it look like xavi got out of bed just to talk shit about casemiro. Same with dani. Everytime there is an interview he gets criticised for no reason.— sandeep gopinath (@gopinathsandeep) May 24, 2018
When he was asked at an open media day about Xavi's suggestion that he could never play for Barcelona, Casemiro responded: "Xavi said I can't play at Barcelona? Anyone can say whatever they want. But I've been here for four years and played in four Champions League finals."
He added:"I couldn't sign for Barcelona, I don't have their footballing DNA like Xavi says. I'm with Madrid until the end."
🎙️ @Casemiro: "We are aware of how important this game is and we are ready. We have to respect our rivals - we know this is a Champions League final and it's 50-50 for both teams." pic.twitter.com/opTZvdIZ9u— MadridistaTV (@MadridistaTV1) May 24, 2018
Casemiro is now expected to be in Madrid's starting line-up against Liverpool this Saturday when they face each other at the Champions League final in Kiev and the Brazilian will have the chance to make it four UCL wins after conquering Europe in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
