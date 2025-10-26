Football Matty Cash Admits Aston Villa's Corner Routine Was Not Meant For Him In Victory Over Manchester City Matty Cash acknowledged that the corner routine leading to his goal against Manchester City was not designed for him. Despite this, his strike secured a vital win for Aston Villa. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 23:30 [IST]

Aston Villa secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Villa Park, marking their third consecutive home league win against City. Matty Cash scored the decisive goal from a corner routine, although he admitted it wasn't originally intended for him. "It's something we worked on yesterday in training, not exactly for me to hit it," Cash told BBC Match of the Day. Despite this, his well-placed shot from Emiliano Buendia's set-piece sealed the win.

Villa's defence was crucial in their triumph over City, who managed 18 shots but couldn't break through. Cash praised the team's defensive efforts, saying, "The last month we've been really good. Defensively really good. We've just stuck together as a group." This solid performance helped Villa maintain their impressive record of 31 straight home wins in the Premier League when scoring first.

Cash has now scored twice against Manchester City in the Premier League, matching his tally against Burnley. His knack for finding the net from set-pieces has been instrumental for Villa. "On the edge of the box I like shooting," Cash said. "It's what I like to do in training, hit them nice and sweet."

This victory marks Villa's fourth consecutive top-flight win, following a 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League. The win propels them to seventh place in the Premier League standings. The team has shown resilience and determination, with strong support from fans at Villa Park.

Villa's success is partly due to their effective use of set-pieces over recent years. "We work a lot on set-pieces," Cash noted. "There have been a lot of set-pieces that have won us games and today is no different." This strategic focus continues to pay dividends for Aston Villa.

As Aston Villa continues their campaign, they aim to build on this momentum and maintain their position in the league standings. Their recent performances highlight both individual brilliance and collective effort, setting a positive tone for upcoming matches.