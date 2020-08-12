Casillas retirement headlines La Liga week

Bengaluru, August 12: From the retirement of Spain's World Cup-winning captian Iker Casillas, to the action in the UEFA Champions League it is all happening in La Liga.
Casillas hung up his gloves at the age of 39. The former Spain captain suffered a heart attack at the end of the 2018-19 season and has not been able to return to action, officially announcing recently that he was retiring.
Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement
After joining Real Madrid's academy aged nine, he stayed there until he was 34, eventually leaving in 2015 after multiple titles to spend the final years of his career at Porto. He has enjoyed a stellar career and has the second-most La Liga wins ever with 334.
With MSL Media inputs myKhel.com looks at some of the top news headlines coming out from the top flight of Spanish League.