Cavani remains a doubtful starter for quarterfinal tie against France

Nizhniy Novgorod, July 5: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani remains a doubtful starter for the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.
With less than 24 hours to go for the kick off at the Nizhniy Novgord Stadium, the Paris Saint-Germain star is racing against time to prove his fitness.
Fuelling further speculation that he might not make it, the Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of the team's training session on social media, with Cavani conspicuous by his absence.
After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the 31-year-old had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle.
With the former Napoli star set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez is likely to stick with Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions.
Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguay's 2-1 victory against Portugal.
However, there are also reports that Tabarez is considering Penarol's Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez as a replacement, which would leave Suarez as the only forward for Uruguay against Les Bleus.
Earlier, the UFA confirmed that Cavani suffered painful swelling but not a tear in the calf, which they said increased his chances of being fit to face France in Nizhny Novgorod.
"The player remains in pain. He will continue to do individual work and rehabilitation. His evolution is being monitored," a federation statement said. "The rest of the squad is fine."
Meanwhile, Surarez is confident that the La Celeste can cope with Cavani's absence, in case he is not fit for the France game.
"He's essential, because of the kind of player he is, for what he has shown in every match he has played for the national team, not to mention in the present moment," he said.
"The two goals he scored the other day, the team work he has in general, his physical exertion... all of it is important.
"This is a World Cup and Edi's form is very important, but there are players who can do it in the same way, and we hope even better than him. Things don't depend on just one player. Uruguay have shown we depend on collective work on the pitch," Suarez added.
Uruguay have been very impressive so far in Russia 2018, winning all of their four games, while conceding just one goal.
