Football Celtic Boss Martin O'Neill Clarifies Recent Comments On Rangers Ahead Of Old Firm Derby Martin O'Neill addresses his remarks regarding Rangers, stating they pertained to their league position and not a threat. This comes ahead of the Old Firm derby.

Martin O'Neill clarified his recent remarks about Rangers, stating they were about their league standing rather than a gap with Celtic. This comes before Sunday's Old Firm derby. O'Neill returned to Celtic Park after Brendan Rodgers resigned, marking over two decades since his first successful tenure ended. His comeback began with a 4-0 win against Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.

O'Neill's comments as a TalkSPORT pundit stirred discussions ahead of the match. He had suggested that past Rangers teams he managed against could defeat the current squad 12-0. However, Rangers manager Danny Rohl dismissed using these remarks as motivation. O'Neill explained at his press conference that he was referring to Rangers' league position, not their ability to compete with Celtic.

The build-up to the derby has been intense, with O'Neill emphasising that his words were misinterpreted. "So far adrift in the league, that's what I was talking about," he clarified when questioned about his 'no threat' comment. He stressed that he never implied Rangers couldn't catch up with Celtic, highlighting Hearts being eight points ahead as an example of a real deficit.

Reflecting on his first Old Firm derby as Celtic manager in August 2000, O'Neill recalled a memorable 6-2 victory over Rangers. It was Celtic's most significant win against their Glasgow rivals since the 1957 League Cup final. He humorously mentioned that had he known about the derby's timing upon agreeing to return, he might have reconsidered.

O'Neill expressed excitement and nervousness about the upcoming fixture, noting how thrilling these matches are. He shared Walter Smith's sentiment that winning brings relief more than anything else. The presence of away fans in full stadiums always added to the atmosphere during these encounters.

The anticipation for Sunday's game is high as both teams prepare for this significant clash. O'Neill's return has brought renewed energy to Celtic Park, and fans eagerly await another memorable performance from their team under his guidance.