Celtic duo Dembele, Tierney watched by 17 clubs

Bengaluru, November 1: As many as 17 different clubs watched Celtic duo Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney in action against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the Champions League.
Bayern managed to overcome the Hoops at Parkhead with a 2-1 score line but it was hardly a straight forward task from the Bavarians.
The Parkhead duo are valued at more than £50million by the Scottish Premiership giants and still the find as many as 17 clubs interested in their best young players.
Representatives from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all watched the young duo plying their trades against Bayern.
Left-back Tierney has just recently penned a new six-year deal with Brendan Rodgers' side, maximising any potential transfer fee.
Tottenham had already sent one of their scouts to watch him in action in Munich 13 days ago and he will also be back running the rule over the 20-year-old.
Speaking to Celtic TV after confirming his new deal, Tierney said: "I still can't believe it. It's amazing.
"It's a lot to take in right now, but I'm delighted.
"The players I'm playing with and the manager I'm under all helps. I can't do this on my own.
"It's a team effort and I've a lot to thank them for, especially the captain .
"The manager has trusted me since day one. I was very young when he came in and I'd only played one season in the first team.
"There's always a doubt he might bring in someone more experienced, but he's trusted me and I've a lot to thank him for.
Tierney whose led the team twice in the absence of regular captain Brown said, "To captain Celtic is probably the greatest honour I've ever had.
"To walk out and give the team talk in the huddle is unbelievable. For the gaffer to have trust in someone so young is fantastic for me."
Meanwhile, Dembele has just as many admirers following his breakthrough campaign north of the border last season.
The former Fulham youngster, who scored 32 goals in 49 matches, has found the net five times again so far this time out and is likely to be chased by a host of clubs in the upcoming transfer windows.