Southampton's Elyounoussi signs fresh season-long loan deal with Celtic

Glasgow, July 1: Mohamed Elyounoussi will spend a second consecutive season on loan with Celtic after signing fresh terms with the Scottish champions.
The 25-year-old forward joined the Glasgow club in August 2019 from Southampton, going on to score seven goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.
The Norway international joined the Saints a year earlier from Basel for a reported £16million fee, but he failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances.
Elyounoussi won the Premiership and League Cup last season with Celtic and will hope to play an important role in the next campaign as Neil Lennon's side look to win a record 10th consecutive league title.
✍️🇳🇴 #MoiStays— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) June 30, 2020
We are delighted to announce that @Moielyo has signed a new season-long loan with the #9INAROW Scottish Champions! 🍀
➡️ https://t.co/OJzSeDaWPt pic.twitter.com/ikJyC3LEcj