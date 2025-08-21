Football Brendan Rodgers Addresses Celtic's Transfer Needs Following Goalless Draw Against Kairat Brendan Rodgers expressed concerns over Celtic's transfer activity and performance after a goalless draw with Kairat. He highlighted the need for squad improvement to enhance competitiveness in upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Celtic's manager, Brendan Rodgers, acknowledged the team's current transfer situation following a goalless draw against Kairat in their Champions League qualifier. The match at Celtic Park ended with boos from the crowd as Celtic struggled to break through the strong defence of the Kazakhstan champions. Alyaksandr Martynovich had an early goal disallowed for offside, and Alistair Johnston suffered a serious injury before halftime.

Rodgers expressed his desire to strengthen the squad for European competition, noting that six new players have already joined, including Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan from Manchester City and Benjamin Nygren from Nordsjaelland. "We need to improve the squad. There's been clarity around that for a long time. Supporters see that. We do in football," Rodgers stated. He emphasised that while he can prepare the team and staff, ultimately, decisions on player acquisitions are not his alone.

Celtic's performance statistics revealed an expected goals (xG) total of 0.54 from 11 attempts, slightly better than Kairat's 0.48 from eight shots at Kasper Schmeichel's goal. Despite dominating possession with 71% and having more corners and final third entries than Kairat, Celtic failed to register a shot on target in the first half. Rodgers lamented their lack of clear-cut chances and passive start.

"We're disappointed with the result and first-half performance," Rodgers commented. "We didn't start with the intent and mentality we wanted to." He noted improvements in the second half but acknowledged they couldn't find a breakthrough in the final third.

The team now faces a challenging 7,000-mile round trip next Tuesday, needing a win to secure their place in Europe's top competition. Reflecting on past experiences, Rodgers remains optimistic about their chances despite not having an advantage going into the away leg. "I've been here before... We went there to qualify, and we did," he said.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor echoed his manager's sentiments about their slow start but remained hopeful for the upcoming match. "First half we were too slow and too passive," McGregor admitted. However, he highlighted their improved performance in the second half and stressed the importance of securing victory in Kazakhstan.

McGregor emphasised that it's crucial for them to qualify by winning next week’s game despite not having lost yet. "It's on us to go there and qualify now," he said, acknowledging how much everyone desires success.

Rodgers concluded by stating that while they must accept their current position regarding transfers, they should focus on overcoming these challenges without dwelling on them excessively.