Champions League double beckons Xavi

Written By:
Xavi Hernandez
A unique record beckons Al Sadd's Xavi Hernandez. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha, September 5: In a glittering football career Xavi Hernandez has won virtually everything - a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain - four UEFA Champions League and eight La Liga titles with Barcelona - to name a few of his cherished accomplishments.

And now another glory beckons the agile midfield marshal as he is set to become the first player to complete the 'Champions League double'.

Currently plying his trade with Al Sadd, Xavi played an instrumental role in the Qatari club's 3-1 win over Esteghlal in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals which was played at Iran's Azadi Stadium.

Sadd, the two-time AFC Champions League winners, have one foot firmly on the semifinals as they are set to host in the second leg at home at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on September 17.

If Sadd reach the last four and then eventually go on to win the tournament, Xavi will become the first player to complete the unique 'AFC Champions League - UEFA Champions League double', the Spaniard having won the European competition on four occasions during his trophy-laden career at Camp Nou.

For the 38-year-old, it is his first full AFC Champions League campaign as Sadd were knocked out at the play-off stage in 2016 and 2017.

Despite dominating the Qatar Stars League which they have won a record 13 times, Sadd have not been able to recreate that magic at the continental level as they have won the AFC Champions League only twice and have not reached the semifinals since 2011, the year in which they became the last West Asian nation to lift the continental title.

This year Sadd have been in good form as they finished second in Group C and then beat Al Ahli in the round of 16.

Now sitting comfortably with three away goals, they can breathe easy in the second leg with a semifinal place almost guaranteed and Xavi wants Sadd to go the distance.

"We now have a very good team. This season, we signed good players, such as Gabi, Jung (Woo-young) and a number of Qatari players as well," Xavo was quoted as saying in the AFC website.

"I think we can compete with the rest of the teams in Asia for the AFC Champions League title," he added.

But at the same time, the 2010 World Cup-winner also guarded his Sadd team-mates against complacency.

"With a good result in Tehran, I think we are the favourites but as I mentioned, we never know what will happen in football."

(With inputs from AFC)

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
