Atletico Madrid captain Gabi joins Qatar's Al Sadd

Gabi
Gabi will team up with Xavi Hernandez at Al Sadd. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha: July 3: Qatar's Al Sadd club signed Atletico Madrid captain Gabi on a two-year deal with the possibility of the extension for a third.

The 34-year-old Spaniard travelled to the Qatari capital on Monday to ink the deal and pictures of him posing with Al Sadd officials at Doha's Hamad International Airport and later at the club premises, went viral on the social media.

Al Sadd later announced the signing of Gabi on its social media channels.

At Al Sadd, who are former AFC Champions League winners, Gabi is expected to form a vital cog in midfield alongside the other Spanish maestro -- captain and Barcelona legend -- Xavi Hernandez.

Gabi becomes the third become name to join Sadd in recent times.

Former Spain international and Real Madrid satr Raul Gonzalez also had a stint with the Qatari club.

Gabi, who was a key player in Atletico midfield for more than ten years in two stints (2004 to 2007 and 2011 to 2018) also played for Getafe (2007 to 2011) besides spending a year at Real Zaragoza on loan.

Last week, Spanish publications Diario AS, Cadena Cope and Cadena Ser had all reported that the 34-year-old has struck an agreement with the Middle East club, while Marca report said an offer is under 'serious consideration'.

It is now official though.

"I will strive very hard to embed the concept of European thought into Qatari football and try to help young players evolve during my stay here," said Gabi, whose arrival will be a big boost to Sadd's chances not only domestically, but also in the AFC Champions League where they will take on Iranian side Esteghlal in a double-legged play-off tie which begins on August 27.

Having come through the youth system at the Madrid-based club, Gabi spent four years at Real Zaragoza between 2007 and 2011 before returning to Diego Simeone's side.

The central midfielder has amassed a total of 414 first-team appearances for the Europa League winners but has never been capped by Spain.

Meanwhile, Los Rojiblancos appear to have already signed a long-term successor to the experienced midfielder with the acquisition of Rodri from Villarreal.

At Sadd, Gabi is expected to earn €6m, though the financial details are yet to be revealed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
