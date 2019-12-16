Football
Champions League last 16: Draw in full

By Peter Hanson
Paris, Dec 16: The draw for the last 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League has been released on Monday (December 16). As usual, the draft has pitted some of the top teams against each other.

Premier League defending champions Manchester City have will be facing La Liga giants Real Madrid in their last 16 game, while Bundesliga giants will be up against French Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain. All the 16 teams will play one home and one away game to progress into the top eight.

Man City face daunting Real Madrid Champions League last-16 tie

The first legs will take place on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the return fixtures set for 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.

Club dignitaries will return to Nyon on March 20 for the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Here's the complete draft:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019

