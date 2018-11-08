Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lyon 2 Hoffenheim 2: Kaderabek strike rescues 10-man visitors

By Opta
Pavel Kaderabek was on target for Hoffenheim
Pavel Kaderabek was on target for Hoffenheim

Paris, November 8: Hoffenheim's Champions League campaign was rescued at the death as Pavel Kaderabek scored in second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw against Lyon despite being down to 10 men.

Lyon were set to celebrate a win that would have put them on the brink of the knockout stage after first-half goals from Nabil Fekir and Tanguy NDombele gave them control of the game.

Kasim Adams was sent-off for a second bookable offence to strengthen Lyon's hand but the match began to turn when Andrej Kramaric dragged a low shot into the net in the 65th minute.

Julian Nagelsmann's side pushed hard for an equaliser that looked like it might evade them until the 92nd minute when a free-kick to the far post found Kaderabek and he gratefully volleyed it home to earn his side a point that keeps them in contention to qualify from Group F, while second-placed Lyon now trail leaders Manchester City by three points.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue