I want to play in Champions League - Maguire encourages Man United interest

Bengaluru, February 11: Manchester United have been given fresh hope to sign Harry Maguire after the Leicester star admitted he wants to play Champions League football.
The Red Devils have been on the hunt for an World class defender for the past 18 months with Maguire at the top of their wishlist. They tried to sign the England star last summer in a £60million deal but found Leicester unwilling to sell and the player not keen on forcing a move away.
However, they may have some good news now as the 25-year-old has given a clear indication he could be open to a move at the end of this season because he wants to join his Three Lions team-mates competing in the Champions League.
He told the Mail on Sunday (February 10): "Leicester gave me a great platform to go and play at a World Cup. If it weren't for them I maybe wouldn't have done.
"So repaying them is important. There was no doubt in my mind I was going to be loyal and start the season with Leicester.
"Every young player wants to play at the top level. I take everything step by step and concentrate game by game and see where it takes me.
"Leicester are a club on the up and we'll see where they go and we'll see where I go."
Maguire's displays for club and country have highlighted him as one of the best players not to be playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs.
And the United board believe he fits perfectly into their preferred model of signing quality players who still have plenty of years left at the top level.
They have continued to monitor his progress despite missing out on him last summer, and it is believed they would be happy to come back with a £60m offer if the Foxes were open to doing business.
Leicester have lofty ambitions of their own and see Maguire as an integral part of their plans to break the monopoly of the big six in the Premier League, but their stance could change if the player himself pushes for a move.